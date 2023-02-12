Kerry home to Carlow this afternoon in Hurling League

Kerry face Carlow this afternoon in Round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League.
The Kingdom won at Derry in the opening round last weekend.
Throw-in today as Austin Stack Park, Tralee is at 2 o’clock.
