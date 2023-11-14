Kerry GAA wants to run separate preliminary competition for County Championship

Kerry GAA wants to put forward a motion to Central Council to be allowed run a separate preliminary competition for the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

County Committee wants an amendment to the rule which states that the maximum number of teams that may participate in an adult County Championship is 16.

The proposal calls for an exception which reads "In Counties where Divisional and/or Higher Education College teams are permitted to participate in a County Senior Championship, a separate preliminary competition may be organised as a qualifier for a determined number of such teams to participate in the 16 teams County Championship."