Kerry FC will host Treaty United in the Munster Senior Cup Semi Final

Debutant Victor Udeze got the only goal in the 68th minute as the Kingdom defeated the holders Cobh Ramblers in the quarter final yesterday

Kerry will welcome Treaty in what is a third home draw in the competition in their debut year, while Rockmount will travel to Waterford FC in the other semi final

Advertisement

The game will be played on or before Monday March 18th