Kerry FC will tonight discover their Sports Direct Mens FAI Cup 2nd Round opponent.

The draw is to take place between 6 and 7.

The other 15 remaining sides are:

Cork

Derry

Dundalk

Bohs

St.Pats

Drogheda

UCD

Galway

Wexford

Waterford

Finn Harps

Bray

Rockmount

Skerries

St.Pats CY

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy