Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC season concludes tonight

Oct 18, 2024 07:40 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC season concludes tonight
Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC tonight have their final game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom are home to Athlone from 7.45.

Kerry coach James Sugrue is hoping for a good turnout on the final night of the campaign

Advertisement

Elsewhere tonight in the First Division, with playoff opponents to be decided:

Wexford start the night in second, and make the trip to champions Cork City.

Third placed UCD play Longford Town.

Advertisement

And Bray Wanderers are away to Cobh Ramblers.

Finn Harps face Treaty United.

It promises to be another night of drama in the Premier Division title race.

Advertisement

Shelbourne start the night with a two-point lead, but have won just one of their last ten league outings ahead of Waterford's visit to Tolka Park.

Second placed Derry City have just one win in five, and they go to bottom club Dundalk.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley must watch from the stands in his side's game away to Drogheda United.

Advertisement

And whoever comes out on top of the meeting of St. Pat's and Galway United will surely kill the lingering title hopes of the other.

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Gaelic football experiment begins at Croke Park this evening
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost 20% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in year
Proposed accessibility improvements to open Ballybunion beaches to much wider audience
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus