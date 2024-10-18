Kerry FC season concludes tonight

Kerry FC tonight have their final game of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom are home to Athlone from 7.45.

Kerry coach James Sugrue is hoping for a good turnout on the final night of the campaign

Elsewhere tonight in the First Division, with playoff opponents to be decided:

Wexford start the night in second, and make the trip to champions Cork City.

Third placed UCD play Longford Town.

And Bray Wanderers are away to Cobh Ramblers.

Finn Harps face Treaty United.

It promises to be another night of drama in the Premier Division title race.

Shelbourne start the night with a two-point lead, but have won just one of their last ten league outings ahead of Waterford's visit to Tolka Park.

Second placed Derry City have just one win in five, and they go to bottom club Dundalk.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley must watch from the stands in his side's game away to Drogheda United.

And whoever comes out on top of the meeting of St. Pat's and Galway United will surely kill the lingering title hopes of the other.

All of tonight's games kick off at 7.45.