Kerry FC search for first victory in club's history

Mar 10, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Having picked up their first point of the season last week Kerry tonight go in search of a maiden victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They are away to Galway United from 7.45.

