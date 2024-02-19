Advertisement
Kerry FC report no new injury worries

Feb 19, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC report no new injury worries
Kerry FC report no new injury worries ahead of their next game in the SSE Airtricity League Of Ireland First Division.

New signing Valerii Dolia remains sidelined with a foot injury and again misses out against Bray on Friday.

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy begins by looking back on the season opening 2-0 loss to Cork

Bohemians have been rocked by the news that Rob Cornwall suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Sligo.

The 29-year old is now expected to miss most of - if not all - of the season, having only returned to Bohs in pre-season.

