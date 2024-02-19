Kerry FC report no new injury worries ahead of their next game in the SSE Airtricity League Of Ireland First Division.

New signing Valerii Dolia remains sidelined with a foot injury and again misses out against Bray on Friday.

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy begins by looking back on the season opening 2-0 loss to Cork

Bohemians have been rocked by the news that Rob Cornwall suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Sligo.

The 29-year old is now expected to miss most of - if not all - of the season, having only returned to Bohs in pre-season.