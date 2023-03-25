Kerry FC release statement on racist abuse targeted towards their players

Kerry FC has released a statement expressing its shock, disappointment and anger at “racist abuse of our players on social media during our game against Athlone Town last night.”

The Kingdom lost the game 1-0.

Full statement:

Advertisement

Kerry FC is shocked, disappointed and angry at racist abuse of our players on social media during our game against Athlone Town last night.

Kerry FC is working with the FAI and the League of Ireland to Kick It Out of our game.

Kerry FC condemns discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff

Advertisement

Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and other diverse backgrounds.