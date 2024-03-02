Advertisement
Kerry FC raise over €39,000 for the Fitzgerald family in a novelty charity match

Mar 2, 2024 11:38 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC raise over €39,000 for the Fitzgerald family in a novelty charity match
Kerry Football Club presented the Fitzgerald family from Tralee with a cheque for over €39,000 before their game against Treaty United last night in Mounthawk Park.

The club ran a very successful Charity Legends game on February 2nd this year which saw a Kerry Soccer Legends team take on a Kerry GAA Legends team in Mounthawk Park. The match was run to support the Fitzgerald family in Tralee. Alex, who is 4 years of age, is currently receiving treatment in Crumlin Children’s Hospital for childhood cancer and the donation from Kerry Football Club is to assist the family in Alex’s care in any way possible.

The total amount raised by the club was €39,268.34. There was a large crowd on the night and to combine the ticket sales, a bucket collection on the night and a very successful GoFundMe campaign, a substantial amount of money was raised in the fundraiser.

Kerry FC Sporting Director Billy Dennehy said: “I would like to thank everyone who donated to our fundraiser. The reaction was unbelievable and I couldn’t believe the amount raised when we finished up the final count. I know this will go a long way to Alex’s care and I hope the hard work from the club can help the Fitzgerald family going into the next couple of months of care for Alex”

