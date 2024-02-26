Advertisement
Kerry FC player on team of the week

Feb 26, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC player on team of the week
Kevin Williams has been named on the SSE Airtricity League First Division team of the week.

The Kerry FC defender scored a goal of the month contender on Friday night against Bray.

