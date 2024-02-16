Advertisement
Kerry FC open League season tonight

Feb 16, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC open League season tonight
The 2024 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign opens for Kerry FC tonight.

The Kingdom are away to Cork City at 7.45.

Also in the First Division it's Athlone Town up against Wexford, UCD go to Bray Wanderers and Treaty United host Cobh Ramblers.

There's a full round of fixtures in the Premier Division.

Champions Shamrock Rovers host Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium from 8pm.

All of the other domestic matches begin at 7.45.

Newly promoted Galway United are at home to FAI Cup winners St Patrick's Athletic.

Derry City entertain Drogheda United, it's Bohemians versus Sligo Rovers and Waterford take on Shelbourne.

