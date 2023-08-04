Advertisement
Kerry FC on the road today in league

Aug 4, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Tonight brings the first of 2 games this bank holiday weekend for Kerry FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom, who will host Cobh on Monday, are away to Waterford at 7.45.

