Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC monitoring injury situation ahead of trip to Galway

Jun 27, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC monitoring injury situation ahead of trip to Galway Kerry FC monitoring injury situation ahead of trip to Galway
Share this article

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy says they're monitoring the injury situation ahead of Friday's League Of Ireland trip to Galway.

Rob Vasiu went off against Bray last weekend, a game which Jonathan Hanafin missed due to an injury of his own.

Next month, Kerry FC will play Killarney Celtic in a charity game in memory of Killarney Celtic and Kerry Oscar Traynor Cup legend John Doyle.

Advertisement

Proceeds from the glamour tie, to take place at Celtic Park in Killarney on Wednesday, July 26 at 7.30, will go to Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Billy Dennehy

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus