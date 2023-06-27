Kerry FC monitoring injury situation ahead of trip to Galway

Kerry FC manager Billy Dennehy says they're monitoring the injury situation ahead of Friday's League Of Ireland trip to Galway.

Rob Vasiu went off against Bray last weekend, a game which Jonathan Hanafin missed due to an injury of his own.

Next month, Kerry FC will play Killarney Celtic in a charity game in memory of Killarney Celtic and Kerry Oscar Traynor Cup legend John Doyle.

Proceeds from the glamour tie, to take place at Celtic Park in Killarney on Wednesday, July 26 at 7.30, will go to Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Billy Dennehy