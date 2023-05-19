Kerry FC looking for back to back wins

Having picked up a first win of the season last week Kerry FC will this evening be looking for another victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
The Kingdom welcome Bray to Tralee for a 7.45 kick-off.
Advertisement
Having picked up a first win of the season last week Kerry FC will this evening be looking for another victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
The Kingdom welcome Bray to Tralee for a 7.45 kick-off.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus