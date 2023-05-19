Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC looking for back to back wins

May 19, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC looking for back to back wins Kerry FC looking for back to back wins
Share this article

Having picked up a first win of the season last week Kerry FC will this evening be looking for another victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom welcome Bray to Tralee for a 7.45 kick-off.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus