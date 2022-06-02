Kerry FC license granted paving the way to League of Ireland soccer in Tralee

Kerry FC have had their license application accepted by the League of Ireland.

In a statement, Kerry Football Club said that it has been a dream to provide the highest level senior football in Kerry and they hope to bring the League of Ireland to Mounthawk Park in February next February.

The bid is being led by league stalwart Billy Dennehy and the club say they have been working with the Kerry District League for a number of months to realise the dream.

Kerry have been represented at national level underage and this will now complete the player pathway after 6 years of the underage action.

The club also said that the people of Kerry always have an appetite to play sport at the highest level in all sports and that a successful application will offer an opportunity to promote soccer in Kerry and bring the biggest club sides in the country to the Kingdom

