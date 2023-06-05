Kerry FC home to Waterford this afternoon

Kerry FC take on the second placed side today in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom have home advantage against Waterford.

Kick-off is at 4 and it's live on Radio Kerry.

Advertisement

Galway United have a ten-point lead at the top of the First Division ahead of their meeting with Finn Harps tonight.

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers take on Longford Town, Athlone face Bray and Treaty United host Wexford.

Shamrock Rovers will look to cement their place at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Advertisement

The Hoops have a one-point lead at the summit ahead of their trip to Sligo Rovers.

Second-placed Derry City are in Dublin for a meeting with St Pat's.

Elsewhere, Dundalk host UCD, Cork City take on Bohemians and Shelbourne meet Drogheda United.