Kerry FC home to Treaty this evening

Jun 3, 2024 09:28 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC home to Treaty this evening
Kerry FC players celebrate after Daniel Okwute scores Kerry's second against Finn Harps. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Today brings a home tie for Kerry FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They host Treaty United from 5 o’clock.

There's a full round of games in the First Division.

Wexford welcome Longford to Ferrycarrig Park for a 3pm kick off.

Elsewhere, Bray take on Cobh Ramblers, UCD face Cork City, and Finn Harps host Athlone.

All those games kick off at 5pm.

There are 3 games down for decision in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this evening.

First up, Sligo Rovers play host to Drogheda with a 5pm kick off at the Showgrounds.

The game between St Pats and Dundalk kicks off 15 minutes later.

Waterford make the long trip to Derry City for the final game of the day at 6pm.

