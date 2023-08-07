Kerry FC home to Cobh tonight

Kerry FC host Cobh tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom go into the encounter off the back off a 3-0 loss at Waterford on Friday night.

Elsewhere today in the First Division runaway leaders Galway host Treaty from 5, at 6 second-placed Waterford go to Wexford and Bray entertain Longford at 3.

Shamrock Rovers are four points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table this morning.

That's after they beat Cork City 2-1 at Tallaght Stadium last night thanks to goals from Graham Burke and Liam Burt.

Elsewhere Dundalk and Shelbourne played out a 1-1 draw at Oriel Park.