It’s Longford for Kerry FC tonight in the League Of Ireland.

The Kingdom are at home from 7.45 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy

Advertisement

Also tonight in the First Division:

Runaway leaders Galway United are away to Bray Wanderers from 7.45.

At the same time Treaty United entertain Wexford.

Advertisement

15 minutes later second placed Waterford go to Finn Harps.