Newly appointed Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy has spoken of the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

McCarthy will be in charge for their second season in the League Of Ireland following the departure of Billy Dennehy as manager.

He firstly chatted about the departure of Brian Ainscough as Kerry FC CEO

Conor McCarthy was also asked about rumours linking Leo Gaxha to Galway

Kerry FC coach James Sugure was asked about potential player recruitment