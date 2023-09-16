Kerry FC go down to Athlone

Kerry FC went down 2-1 away to Athlone in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

2 Kerry FC teams play today:

U14s away to Cobh at 3

Advertisement

U17 away to Wexford at 3

Shamrock Rovers took a big step toward retaining their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title last night.

Graham Burke's late goal from the penalty spot secured a 1-all draw at the Hoops' title rivals Derry City.

Advertisement

The hosts had taken the lead through a header from their captain Cameron McJannet.

Stephen Bradley's Rovers now hold a four-point lead at the top of the table with just six games to play as they seek a fourth straight title.

Cork City are into the semi-finals of the FAI Cup for the first time since 2018.

Advertisement

Ruairi Keating was their stoppage time hero in a 2-1 comeback win against Wexford at Turner's Cross.

Galway United thrashed Dundalk 4-nil, Bohemians were 3-1 winners at Drogheda while St Pat's came from behind to beat Finn Harps 2-1.