Kerry FC getting ready for new season

Kerry FC striker Ryan Kelliher is fit and ready to play in the SSE Airtricity League First Division opener away to Cork City next Friday.

He has overcome the injury that saw him miss last Monday's 1-0 win at home to Cobh Ramblers in the Munster Senior Cup Quarter-Final.

Kerry FC Coach, James Sugrue, has been speaking to John Drummey about how the coaching staff and players have been preparing for the season ahead Kerry FC - Shuckie

Andy Spain has been announced as the new Kerry FC Captain for the upcoming season.

John Drummey has been speaking with the skipper Kerry FC - Andy Spain