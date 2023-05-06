Kerry FC fall short against Longford

Kerry have lost 3-2 to Longford in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom were 2-nil down at half-time but Sean McGrath pulled a goal back in the 61st minute.

However, an own goal 6 minutes later restored Longford's 2-goal cushion.

Advertisement

A 75th minute Ryan Kelliher header halved that deficit but Kerry could not find an equaliser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galway United once again hold a ten-point cushion at the top of the First Division after last night’s 2-1 defeat of Waterford.

Cobh Ramblers hammered Finn Harps 4-1.

Advertisement

Treaty United beat Athlone by a goal to nil.

While Wexford and Bray drew 1-apiece.

Second half goals from Trevor Clarke and Rory Gaffney saw Shamrock Rovers get the better of last night’s top of the table clash in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Advertisement

They beat Bohemians by those 2-goals to nil at Tallaght Stadium to cut their Dublin rivals lead to a single point.

Bohs were denied a stonewall penalty just before Gaffney’s strike.

Adam O’Reilly’s first-half goal saw Derry City return to winning ways with a 1-nil victory at Drogheda.

Shane Griffin scored the only goal of the game as Shelbourne beat UCD at Tolka Park.

And St. Pat’s edged a five-goal thriller at Turner’s Cross, beating Cork City 3-2.

Tonight, Sligo host Dundalk from 7.45.

Galway United can pull level on points with Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount this evening, if they beat Treaty United.

Third placed Shamrock Rovers host Cork City.

Elsewhere, Bohemians play Sligo, Wexford Youths go to DLR Waves, and Athlone host Shelbourne.