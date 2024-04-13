Kerry FC extend unbeaten run; Kingdom underage sides play today

It’s 7 without a loss for Kerry FC in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

That’s after the Kingdom’s goalless draw at Treaty United.





(Photos with thanks to Luke O'Mahony)

Kerry FC were back on the road once again on Friday night as they took on Munster rivals Treaty United in the Markets Field. Kerry came into this game off the back of last week’s historic first-home League of Ireland win. They would go to Limerick without last week's man of the match Sean McGrath as he picked up a groin strain in training earlier in the week. Ronan Teahan took his place in the midfield as Kerry started with a five-in-the-back formation looking to hold onto their impressive seven-game unbeaten streak which started with that Munster Senior Cup semi-final win against Treaty United last month in Tralee.

Treaty United had not won a game since they beat Kerry FC 1-0 just three days before that cup game. They had fallen from first to fourth in that time and wanted to get back to winning ways as they faced the Kingdom in the Markets Field. Corey Chambers returned to the starting line-up after a spell on the sidelines after an injury picked up in that game against Kerry in the league and he hoped he could keep the goals out of his sides net which has been leaking as of late with his side conceding eleven goals in that time. There were over one thousand five hundred in attendance for the game in the Treaty City for what was sure to be a cracker of a match.

FIRST HALF

Treaty had a glorious chance to put themselves ahead in the opening exchanges as Mark Byrne volleyed Fionn Doherty’s cross off the woodwork. An early scare for Kerry FC as the pressure was put on the away side from the first minute. Kerry did not let the early Treaty chance scare them and they had a chance themselves six minutes later through Ryan Kelliher. The number nine received the ball on the right side of the box and after a few dummies, he opened space up for himself to get a shot at goal but was blocked by Lee Devitt and went out for a corner which subsequently led to nothing.

It was a frantic opening ten minutes with both sides having their fair share of sight on goal but neither being able to capitalise. Stephen Christopher got his head on the end of a Fionn Doherty cross, but his glancing header went wide of Antonio Tuta’s goal. On the half-hour mark, Kerry FC produced two big chances of their own the first coming to Ronan Teahan who could not direct his shot inside the area on target after a lovely Sean O’Connell cross and Ryan Kelliher had another opportunity go astray when O’Connell again picked him out but again went wide of Corey Chambers’ net.

Both sides would be disappointed not to have a goal to their names but overall, the first half was quite even. Treaty looked the more dangerous going forward but Kerry were playing some great counter-attacking football that could easily have led to a goal or two of their own.

SECOND HALF

Steven Healy had Kerry FC’s first chance of the second half just three minutes after the restart but it was saved well in the end by Corey Chambers which would become a recurring theme in the second half. Antonio Tuta was put to work for one of the first times in the game as he superbly kept out a Lee Devitt effort that seemed destined for the goal, but Kerry’s Croatian sensation was well up for the task and kept his side level five minutes after the start of the second forty-five.

Sean O’Connell was the latest to have a shot at Corey Chambers which had a lot of venom in it, but Chambers got down well and kept the ball out with his feet. The ball went back into the area but was eventually cleared by the Treaty defence. Kerry had their best chance of the game by far as Ronan Teahan’s effort eight yards from goal rattled the crossbar. It was great build-up play from the visitors which led to Teahan in open space inside the box but unfortunately, he decided on power over composure, and he thumped the bar with his right foot.

Daire McCarthy was the latest to have an effort at goal this time through a free kick from about twenty-five yards out. Although he kept his shot at a good height, his set piece went just wide of the keeper's right-hand post. Kerry started to up their tempo and we were by far the better team for the last half an hour. Chambers was again on hand to keep out a double shot on goal from substitute Cian Brosnan and Daniel Okwute. Brosnan had the first sight of goal, but the ball was parried away to Okwute whose follow-up was again kept away by Chambers who saved Treaty United on more than one occasion on the night. Three minutes after his first shot Cian Brosnan forced another save from Chambers and all the away fans were left scratching their heads as to how Kerry were not leading the game with ten minutes from time.

After a late surge from Kerry to try and get the winner they so heavily deserved the final whistle blew in the ninety-third minute and the game finished in a nil-all draw. Kerry FC now stretched their unbeaten run to eight games and kept another clean sheet in what can only be described as an unbelievable increase in performance and durability since last season. Kerry FC welcome Athlone Town next Friday night in Mounthawk Park as they look to get even more points on the board which could lead to a place in the promotion spots by the end of the month.

TREATY UNITED TEAM: 1. COREY CHAMBERS, 2. BEN O’RIORDAN, 3. OISIN O’REILLY, 5. LEE DEVITT, 9. YOUSEF MAHDY, 11. STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER, 17. SCOTT KIRKLAND, 20. EVAN O’CONNOR, 23. FIONN DOHERTY, 25. MARK WALSH (C), 29. MARK BYRNE.

SUBS: MICHAEL DIKE, WILLIAM ARMSHAW, THOMAS CONSIDINE, ALEC BYRNE, ADAM O’HALLORAN, ROBBIE LYNCH, LEON KIRRANE, MARK MURPHY, SEAN COSTELLOE.

KERRY FC TEAM: 1. ANTONIO TUTA, 15. KEVIN WILLIAMS, 18. SAMUEL ALADESANUSI, 6. ETHAN KOS, 5. ANDY SPAIN (C), 3. SEAN O’CONNELL, 14. STEVEN HEALY, 21. DAIRE MCCARTHY, 8. RONAN TEAHAN, 9. RYAN KELLIHER, 11. DANIEL OKWUTE.

SUBS: AARON O’SULLIVAN, JACK KAVANAGH, CIAN BROSNAN, VICTOR UDEZE, FINN BARRETT, GRAHAM O’REILLY, TOGOR SILONG, CIANAN COONEY, EVISON RRAMANI.

Today:

EA Sports League Of Ireland Underage Academy

Men’s U20; Kerry away to Cork City @ 2

Men’s U15s; Kerry away to Wexford @ 3

Women’s U17s; Kerry home to Waterford @ 2