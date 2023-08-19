Kerry FC exit FAI Cup

Advertisement

Kerry FC are out of the Sports Direct FAI Cup.

The Kingdom went down 1-0 at home to Drogheda in the 2nd Round.

Kyle Robinson scored for the Premier League side in the 7th minute of the first half.

Storm Betty played havoc with some of the other contests.

Galway United were 2-nil up away to UCD when the Belfield pitch was deemed unplayable at half-time.

While Cork City and Waterford’s tie has been pushed back to Monday due to the conditions at Turners Cross.

Jonathan Afolabi continued his astonishing scoring run as Bohemians thrashed Rockmount 6-nil.

A late and deflected Daryl Horgan strike saw Dundalk win 1-nil at Bray.

Finn Harps put five without reply past Skerries Town.

The SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division resumes this evening after the summer break.

Leaders Peamount play Bohemians in a Dublin derby.

Second placed Shelbourne are away to Treaty United.

Galway United host Cork City, Wexford Youths face DLR Waves, and Athlone play Sligo Rovers.

Kerry FC in League Of Ireland Academy today

17s home to Limerick FC @ 2

14s Away to Wexford FC @ 3