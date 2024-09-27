Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC entertain Finn Harps tonight

Sep 27, 2024 08:00 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC entertain Finn Harps tonight
Kerry FC v Cork City in the Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC are back at home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom face Finn Harps from 7.45.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy is hoping to get back to winning ways

