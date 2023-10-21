Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC end season with draw

Oct 21, 2023 10:33 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC end season with draw
Kerry FC have ended the season with a draw.

The Kingdom scored an 89th minute equaliser as their game at Cobh finished 1 all.

Kerry FC games today;
U17s home to St.Pat’s in Tier 2 ¼ final at 2
U14s away to CK United at 2

Athlone Town’s scoreless draw at home to Longford Town last night was enough to secure the final First Division playoff spot.

They’ll play Waterford over two legs, starting at Lissywollen on Tuesday night.

Waterford were 2-nill winners at home to Treaty United.

Wexford will play Cobh Ramblers in the other of those first legs on Tuesday.

Wexford lost 2-nil away to champions Galway.

1-1 was the final score at the Carlisle Grounds where Bray played Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers could put one hand on the SSE Airtricity Premier Division trophy tomorrow night, after Derry City dropped more points in the title race.

The Candystripes had Sadou Diallo sent off in a scoreless draw with Shelbourne.

Bohemians lost captain Keith Buckley to injury in a 2-nil defeat at home to fellow Cup finalists, St. Pat’s.

While Daryl Horgan opened the scoring in Dundalk’s 2-nil win at ten-man Sligo.

Athlone Town continue their preparations for the Women’s FAI Cup final this afternoon as they go to Cork in the Premier Division.

Shamrock Rovers have their eye on second place as they travel to Wexford Youths.

And Treaty United host Galway .

