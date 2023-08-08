Kerry FC draw with Cobh

Kerry FC relinquished a 2-nil lead and nearly grabbed a stoppage time winner to share the points with Cobh Ramblers last night at Mounthawk Park Tralee in the SSE Airtricity First Division.

Advertisement

Ryan Kelliher was on target in the 22nd minute to give Kerry the lead at half-time.

Kelliher doubled his tally and Kerry's lead in the 59th minute.

But two goals - first from substitute Mikie Rowe in the 67th minute and then Jack Doherty 15 minutes later - were enough for Cobh to snatch a draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerry defender Jonathan Hannifan was disappointed with only getting a drawJonathan Hannifan KFC 2-2 Cobh

Kerry FC's next fixture in the SSE Airtricity First Division is away to Wexford this Friday before welcoming the Premier League side, Drogheda United, a week later in the 2nd round of the FAI Cup.

Runaway leaders Galway United remain 16 points clear at the top of the First Division.

Advertisement

That's after they beat Treaty United 3-0 last evening at Eamon Deacy Park.

Second-placed Waterford meanwhile enjoyed a 1-0 win away from home over south-east neighbours Wexford.

And elsewhere Longford came from 2-0 down to beat Bray Wanderers 4-2, Athlone saw off Finn Harps 4-1.