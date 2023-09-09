Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC draw overshadowed by "unacceptable comment" towards Kingdom player

Sep 9, 2023 10:32 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC draw overshadowed by "unacceptable comment" towards Kingdom player
A clean sheet and a point for Kerry FC in their scoreless draw at home to Longford was overshadowed by a melee involving players and officials from both sides after the game.

It followed an alleged incident of verbal abuse towards a Kerry player in the closing minutes at Mounthawk Park.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy

A Stephen Walsh hat-trick edged Galway United another inch closer to the title - they were 4-1 winners at Bray.

Waterford scored four without reply away to ten-man Finn Harps.

Wexford boosted their playoff hopes with a 2-1 win away to Treaty United.

Tonight sees Cobh Ramblers play Athlone Town.

Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount United entertain Cork City this evening.

Shamrock Rovers face Sligo Rovers.

Wexford Youths play Treaty United

Athlone host Bohemians, and Galway United take on DLR Waves.

