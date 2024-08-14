Kerry FC Cup Tie V Bohs In Doubt Again

Sunday's FAI Cup 3rd Round tie between Kerry FC and Bohemians could be in jeopardy.

Shamrock Rovers have lodged a notice to appeal against the eligibility of Dawson Devoy to play against them in the second round.

The Bohs midfielder helped his side to victory to set-up Sunday's game at Mounthawk Park.

Advertisement

Devoy was red carded in an EFL Trophy game in the UK last year but the FAI determined his suspension be served against Dundalk in a league game.

Rovers lost their initial appeal last week and the FAI has yet to receive the second appeal.

Kerry FC are due to host Bohemians at 4pm on Sunday with live commentary on Radio Kerry Sunday Sport.