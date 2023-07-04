Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC cup game fixed for Friday July 21st

Jul 4, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC cup game fixed for Friday July 21st Kerry FC cup game fixed for Friday July 21st
Share this article

Kerry FC's Sports Direct Mens FAI Cup game against Ringmahon Rangers of Cork has been fixed for Friday July 21st.

The Kingdom will be at home for the tie, which kicks-off at 7.45.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus