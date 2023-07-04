Kerry FC cup game fixed for Friday July 21st

Kerry FC's Sports Direct Mens FAI Cup game against Ringmahon Rangers of Cork has been fixed for Friday July 21st.
The Kingdom will be at home for the tie, which kicks-off at 7.45.
