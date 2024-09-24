Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC Cup Final to be played at Tolka Park

Sep 24, 2024 15:37 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC's Mark Farren Cup Final is to be played at Tolka Park, Dublin.

The Men’s Under 17s decider will see the Kingdom away to Shelbourne on Sunday, October 6th at 2:30.

