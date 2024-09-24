Kerry FC Cup Final to be played at Tolka Park

Kerry FC's Mark Farren Cup Final is to be played at Tolka Park, Dublin.
The Men’s Under 17s decider will see the Kingdom away to Shelbourne on Sunday, October 6th at 2:30.
