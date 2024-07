Kerry FC have confirmed the departures of Ferdia O'Brien, Evison Rramani, and Steven Healy from the club.

The Kingdom travel to Ballybofey to face fifth place Finn Harps this Thursday evening.

A win could potentially put the Kingdom just two points behind eight placed Treaty Utd.

Advertisement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the club thanked the players for their hard work and commitment to Kerry FC.