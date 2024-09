Kerry FC were beaten on the road in Bray last evening

Goals either side of half time from Harry Groome and Guillermo Almirall were enough for the hosts to take all 3 points

Elsewhere in the SSE Airtricity Men's First Division

Cork City came from behind to draw 2-2 with Finn Harps. Athlone scored an injury time winner to beat Treaty 2-1 while UCD beat Cobh 2-0