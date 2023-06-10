Kerry FC beaten by Athlone

Kerry FC have been beaten by Athlone in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The only goal of the game came in the 32nd minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galway United remain 10 points clear at the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Wexford,

While second placed Waterford beat Bray 3-1,

Cobh Ramblers came away from Treaty United with a 1-0 win,

& Finn Harps beat Longford 3-2.

Champions Shamrock Rovers are six points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table this morning.

They beat Dublin neighbours UCD 4-0 at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Jack Byrne, Graham Burke and Kieran Cruise all found the back of the net for Stephen Bradley's side with an own-goal too from Harvey O'Brien.

Meanwhile it finished scoreless between second-placed Derry City and Bohemians at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

The hosts had calls for a penalty late on denied.

Elsewhere, Dundalk came from behind to beat Cork City 2-1 away from home,

Drogheda beat St.Pat's 2-1 with a 94th minute winner from Darragh Markey while Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers played out a 1-1 draw at Tolka Park.

There's a top of the table clash in the Women's Premier Division later on today.

Leaders Peamount United face Shamrock Rovers from 4.45.

Peamount go into the game at Tallaght Stadium with a three point advantage over their opponents.

Elsewhere today holders Shelbourne host Wexford Youths, bottom side Cork City go to Bohemians,

While DLR Waves take on Treaty United and Sligo Rovers play Galway United.