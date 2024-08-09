Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC back at home tonight

Aug 9, 2024 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC back at home tonight
Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC are back at home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom welcome Cobh for a 7.45 kick off.

First plays second in the First Division tonight, with leaders Cork City welcoming Athlone Town to Turner’s Cross.

Advertisement

Third plays fourth, with UCD away to Bray Wanderers.

Wexford host Finn Harps.

Derry City can pull level on points with Premier Division leaders Shelbourne tonight.

Advertisement

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

And Keith Long takes Waterford to his former club, Bohemians.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dingle Races begin today
Advertisement
Crotta or Ballyduff for Minor hurling honours
Adeleke aiming for Olympics medal
Advertisement

Recommended

Crotta or Ballyduff for Minor hurling honours
Dingle Races begin today
Adeleke aiming for Olympics medal
Take 2 for Wyndham Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus