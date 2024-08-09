Kerry FC back at home tonight

Kerry FC are back at home tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom welcome Cobh for a 7.45 kick off.

First plays second in the First Division tonight, with leaders Cork City welcoming Athlone Town to Turner’s Cross.

Advertisement

Third plays fourth, with UCD away to Bray Wanderers.

Wexford host Finn Harps.

Derry City can pull level on points with Premier Division leaders Shelbourne tonight.

Advertisement

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

And Keith Long takes Waterford to his former club, Bohemians.