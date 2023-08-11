Kerry FC at Wexford tonight

Kerry FC are on the road again this evening in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re at Wexford from 7.45.

The top two meet in the First Division - with leaders Galway United going to Waterford.

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers play Bray Wanderers,

And Finn Harps host Treaty United.

In the League of Ireland Premier Division this evening,

Leaders Shamrock Rovers go to Shelbourne,

It's second against third as St Patrick's Athletic meet Bohemians,

Dundalk play Sligo Rovers,

And Cork City host UCD.