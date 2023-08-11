Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC at Wexford tonight

Aug 11, 2023 08:27 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at Wexford tonight Kerry FC at Wexford tonight
Share this article

Kerry FC are on the road again this evening in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re at Wexford from 7.45.

The top two meet in the First Division - with leaders Galway United going to Waterford.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Cobh Ramblers play Bray Wanderers,

And Finn Harps host Treaty United.

In the League of Ireland Premier Division this evening,

Advertisement

Leaders Shamrock Rovers go to Shelbourne,

It's second against third as St Patrick's Athletic meet Bohemians,

Dundalk play Sligo Rovers,

Advertisement

And Cork City host UCD.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus