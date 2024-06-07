Advertisement
Sport

Kerry FC at UCD tonight

Jun 7, 2024 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at UCD tonight
Share this article

It’s an away outing for Kerry FC tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re heading to Dublin to take on UCD from 7.45.

Kerry bounced back from an away loss at Cobh one week ago to defeat Treaty at home on Monday.

Advertisement

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy

Also in the First Division, leaders Cork City host Longford Town, Cobh Ramblers play Finn Harps, and Treaty United take on Bray Wanderers.

In the Premier tonight, leaders Shelbourne host Dundalk, second placed Derry City are at home to Galway United, St Patrick's Athletic visit Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers go to Waterford.

Advertisement

All fixtures kick off at 7.45.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

European Championships kick off today
Advertisement
1 change for Kerry minors
Kerry to name team at lunchtime
Advertisement

Recommended

1 change for Kerry minors
European Championships kick off today
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Road closure in Annascaul for a month
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus