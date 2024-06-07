Kerry FC at UCD tonight

It’s an away outing for Kerry FC tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re heading to Dublin to take on UCD from 7.45.

Kerry bounced back from an away loss at Cobh one week ago to defeat Treaty at home on Monday.

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy

Also in the First Division, leaders Cork City host Longford Town, Cobh Ramblers play Finn Harps, and Treaty United take on Bray Wanderers.

In the Premier tonight, leaders Shelbourne host Dundalk, second placed Derry City are at home to Galway United, St Patrick's Athletic visit Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers go to Waterford.

All fixtures kick off at 7.45.