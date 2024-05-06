Kerry FC at Longford this evening; Kingdom underage sides also play today

Longford provide the opposition for Kerry FC today in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

It’s an away game for the Kingdom.

Kick-off is at 5.

There are 4 other games down for decision in the First Division later.

League leaders Cork City host Wexford FC, Finn Harps make the long trip to Bray, Treaty come up against Athlone and it's UCD vs Cobh Ramblers.

All of those games get underway at 5pm.

Shelbourne make the trip to Derry City in the game of the day in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

That one kicks off at 7:45pm.

The action starts with a Louth Derby between Drogheda United and Dundalk at 1pm.

Three games kick off at 5pm with Shamrock Rovers hosting Waterford, Galway travelling to Bohemians and Sligo facing St Pats.

EA Sports LOI Underage Academy

Men’s U20s

2.00

Kerry FC home to CK United

Women's U17s

2.00

Kerry FC away to Cork City