Kerry FC at Athlone tonight

Kerry FC have their first away tie of the month tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They’re at Athlone from 7.45.

Waterford can close the gap on First Division leaders Galway United tonight.

Keith Long's side are 15 points adrift ahead of their meeting with in-form Cobh Ramblers at the RSC.

Elsewhere, Bray host Treaty United.

There's a big night ahead in the race for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title.

Leaders Shamrock Rovers have a four-point lead at the summit ahead of their trip to take on second-placed Derry City.

A win for the hosts would see them close the gap to just a single point with six games to go.

Kick off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is at 7.45.

There are four FAI Cup quarter finals scheduled for this evening.

Cork City host Wexford at Turner's Cross,

It's Galway United versus Dundalk at Eamonn Deacy Park,

And Bohemians go to Drogheda United for an encounter at Weavers Park.

All of those games kick off at 7.45.

At 8pm, Finn Harps entertain St Patrick's Athletic in Ballybofey.