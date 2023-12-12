Kerry FC Assist Tralee Food Aid’s Christmas Food Appeal

As the festive period gets ever closer, Kerry Football Club, with thanks to our supporters, made a substantial food donation to the Tralee Food Aid campaign earlier this week.

As the Christmas period can be a difficult time for many who are struggling, the hard work and dedication of the volunteers at the Tralee Food Aid project help both families and the homeless who are struggling come Christmas 2023.

In a bid to assist the project, Kerry FC over 3 days (December 8th, 9th & 10th) held a food drive for donations in the club shop. The weekend marked the busiest time of the year with the launch and sale of the club's 2024 New Balance kits. Supporters were asked to bring one spare item from home to donate and the club were overwhelmed at the sheer amount of food items that were donated.

All these items will be divided out into Christmas Hampers and distributed to those who need them most early next week. Kerry FC forward Cian Brosnan and First Team Coach James Sugrue were on hand in the pipe band hall in Tralee to make the donation on Monday (11 December)

Speaking on the appeal, Kerry FC Media Officer Ivan Hurley said “We are extremely overwhelmed at the sheer amount of donations our supporters brought to the club shop over the weekend. It just goes to show we live in a fantastic community here in Kerry and people didn’t hesitate to bring a donation when coming to purchase the new jerseys. From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank each and everyone for their generosity and we hope to work with the volunteers in Tralee Food Aid again in the future”