Kerry FC announces the signing of Graham O'Reilly

Kerry FC have announced the signing of Graham O'Reilly ahead of the 2023 season.

The Wexford native signs from Waterford FC ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season which kicks off a week from today.

Graham is 20 years old and can play both Right Back and in Midfield as well. Having played League of Ireland underage for his native Wexford FC, O Reilly made the move to Waterford FC, where he became captain of the under-19 squad. He also made his debut for the Waterford FC senior side in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at just 18 years of age. Graham was part of the Kerry FC Under 19 squad last year as an overage.

Speaking on his signing for the Kerry FC senior squad, Graham O Reilly said “This is a huge opportunity for myself to progress my football with a great club and I’m looking forward to seeing how the season goes and so is all the team. Everyone in Kerry FC and the people of Kerry have been very welcoming to me from moving down from Wexford and I greatly appreciate that”

First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Graham is a player that came into us last year from Waterford FC. He is currently studying at the MTU in Tralee and showed an interest in coming to the club and playing for Kerry FC. He got an injury last season with the under 19s which ruled him out for a lot of the year. But he has shown a great appetite in pre-season to come in and show how much he wants to play at this level and how much he wants to improve. From my point of view, it’s great to have players like Graham that are involved with the club from other areas and to be proud to be representing Kerry FC as well as looking to improve as a young player. Delighted to have him involved, he’s a versatile player who can play in a few positions for us so I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops throughout the season”