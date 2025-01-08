Advertisement
Kerry FC announces signing of Niall Brookwell for 2025 season

Jan 8, 2025 13:23 By radiokerrynews
Kerry FC announces signing of Niall Brookwell for 2025 season
Kerry FC have announced the signing of Cork City centre back Niall Brookwell for the 2025 League of Ireland season.

22-year-old Brookwell made 15 appearances for Cork City during a full-season spell with the rebels, in their run to the First Division title last season.

He hails from Wigan in the UK, and learned his trade with Liverpool FC playing for the youths, Under 18’s and Under 23’s.

He then switched to Newcastle United where he played over 40 Premier League 2 games.

A move to Darlington FC in 2022 saw Brookwell gain experience in the Vanarama National League.

Brookwell has played across the midfield and at centre-back during the 2024 season for Cork City, including 77 minutes in the centre of defence against Kerry FC in Mounthawk Park.

He becomes Kerry FC manager Conor McCarthy’s second new signing of the 2025 transfer window, ahead of the season opener in the Munster Senior Cup at home to Cobh Ramblers on Friday week.

