Kerry FC after Cup 1/4 final spot

A place in the ¼ finals of the Sport’s Direct FAI Cup is on the line in the Kingdom today.

Round 3 sees Kerry FC home to Bohs.

Kick off in Mounthawk Park is at 4 o’clock.

Kerry coach James Sugrue

Kerry player Cian Barrett

The draw for the last 8 will take place on Tuesday with UCD booking their spot last night thanks to a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

Also today, 2 Kerry FC Men’s underage team have away ties.

The 17s are at Shamrock Rovers from 3, the U14s are away to Klub Kildare at 2.30.