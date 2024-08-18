Kerry FC after Cup 1/4 final spot

A place in the ¼ finals of the Sport’s Direct FAI Cup is on the line in the Kingdom today.
Round 3 sees Kerry FC home to Bohs.
Kick off in Mounthawk Park is at 4 o’clock.
Kerry coach James Sugrue
Kerry player Cian Barrett
The draw for the last 8 will take place on Tuesday with UCD booking their spot last night thanks to a 2-0 win over Sligo Rovers.
Also today, 2 Kerry FC Men’s underage team have away ties.
The 17s are at Shamrock Rovers from 3, the U14s are away to Klub Kildare at 2.30.