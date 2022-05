Liverpool are still in the hunt for the quadruple as the Premier League title race draws to a close this afternoon.

Victory over Wolves and either a defeat or draw for Manchester City against Aston Villa will see the trophy head to Merseyside to join the League and FA Cups.

Liverpool are also in next weekend's Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

Local fan, Colin O'Grady and his 8-year-old son Gerald have been looking forward to the games with John Drummey.