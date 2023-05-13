Kerry fail to qualify for Joe McDonagh Cup final

Kerry have failed to qualify for the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

They lost out to Laois in Tralee by 4-23 to 0-21.

Meanwhile, a much changed Offaly, who had already qualified for the final, went down by 1-29 to 14 points to Carlow, who have also now qualified for the decider.

A fast paced start saw Kerry lead by 3 points to 2 after 5 minutes but Laois quickly equalised. Jordan Conway put the Kingdom in front once more, with namesake Shane doubling the advantage. After 10 minutes it was Kerry 5 points Laois 3 points but the Kingdom at this early stages had more wides than scores. Approaching the midway stage of the half the gap was down to the minimum, 6 points to 5. Kerry doubled that lead but a Laois goal, courtesy of Stephen Maher, meant the Kingdom were trailing 1-5 to 7 points after 19 minutes. A great save from John B O'Halloran denied Laois a second goal and Kerry went right up the other end for Padraig Boyle to level. The teams were also on terms by the half hour mark at 10 points to 7. The sides were also level in added on time, 13 points to 1-10, but 2 late Laois points gave them the lead at the break by 1-12 to 0-13.

Scores from Padraig Boyle and Shane Conway drew Kerry level but Laois edged in front once more. A Laois penalty, dispatched by Enda Rowland, had them 4 in front at 2-13 to 15 points. Kerry hit back with 2 quick points to halve that deficit. Laois then took over, going 7 points clear at 2-19 to 18 points by the 55th minute. 5 minutes from time Patrick Purcell netted for Laois to make it 3-22 to 20 points. 4 minutes later Laois goaled for a 4th time, this time through Stephen Bergin. They won by 14.