Kerry fail to make All-Ireland Minor football final

Jun 24, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry are out of the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship.

The semi-final saw them beaten by Monaghan, 1-11 to 0-11, in Tullamore.

After Monaghan grabbed the opening point the Kingdom went ahead with points from Paudie Fitzgerald and Oisin Healy. Monaghan levelled after 10 minutes, 2 points apiece. Daniel Kirby put Kerry in front once more but again Monaghan hit back to draw level. A 19th minute free gave Monaghan a 1 point advantage at 4 to 3. Paddy Lane's free equalised for Kerry but Monaghan quickly went ahead again; 5 points to 4 after 23 minutes. Again, Kerry responded-another free from Lane restoring parity. Lane it was who nudged Kerry in front 2 minutes from half-time and the same player doubled that advantage. Disaster struck for Kerry on the stroke of half time. Kerry keeper James Hoare jumped to collect a Monaghan free from distance, the ball flew off his hands and ricocheted off a Kingdom defender and into the net. Half time; Kerry 0-7 Monaghan 1-5.

Monaghan had the first two points of the second period to go 3 clear. Paddy Lane narrowed that gap to two; 0-8 to 1-7 after 40 minutes. After 44 minutes it was 0-9 to 1-8. Monaghan went 3 up again 4 minutes later. A Tomas Kennedy point in the 55th minute brought Kerry back within 2. However, Monaghan went right up the other end to restore their 3 point advantage. Paddy Lane then put over and the deficit was down to 2 again, inside the final two minutes; 0-11 to 1-10. Kerry had the goal chance they craved in the final minute but Paddy Lane was denied by the Monaghan netminder. Monaghan pointed in the second of 4 added minutes to go 3 clear and they progress to the decider.

Kerry manager Wayne Quillinan

