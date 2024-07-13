Kerry exit All Ireland Senior Football Championship

Armagh have knocked Kerry out of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The Kingdom went down by 1-18 to 1-16 after extra time at Croke Park.

Sean O'Shea pointed Kerry in front after only 11 seconds, Armagh equalising in the opening minute. After the points swapped points again Tony Brosnan put over from distance to nudge Kerry in front by 3 points to 2 after 7 minutes. Dara Moynihan doubled that advantage after 10 minutes. David Clifford became the 5th Kerry forward to score when he pointed a free from an acute angle in the 13th minute. The Kingdom were now ahead by 5 points to 2. They made it 6 to 2 but back to back Armagh points meant it was 6-4 after 20 minutes. AFter Armagh cut the deficit to the minimum David Clifford's point pulled Kerry 2 clear in the 23rd minute. The same man had Kerry 3 ahead 2 minutes later. The Kingdom were trying to take advantage of the wind in their favour and Diarmuid O'Connor's score meant they led by 9 points to 6 after half an hour. Only a superb save by Shane Ryan, denying Andrew Murnin, kept the Kingdom goal intact. It looked like Kerry were to be awarded a penalty in the 34th minute, but a foul on Paul Geaney which appeared to occur in the square only resulted in a free however. Sean O'Shea kicked over. Kerry were ahead by 10 points to 6 at the break.

Advertisement

The sides swapped points early in the second period before Tom O'Sullivan spurned a golden goal opportunity. Through on goal with only the keeper to meet he drove wide. Successive Armagh points brought them within 2 at 11 points to 9 in the 45th minute. A Kerry goal put daylight between the sides. Paul Murphy fisted home in the 47th minute Armagh put over 2 in a row and after 51 minutes Kerry were ahead by 1-11 to 0-11. Sean O'Shea pointed Kerry 4 clear before disaster struck for the Kingdom. Shane Ryan spilled a high ball towards the Kerry goal and Barry McCambridge was on hand to capialise That made it 1-12 to 1-11 after 55 minutes. 7 minutes later Paudie Clifford doubled the Kingdom lead. However, Armagh quickly halved that deficit and went on to level in the 65th minute. A third Armagh point in a row then put them in front by 1 at 1-14 to 1-13. Sub Dylan Geaney had Kerry level in the 71st minute. The same player had an effort to win in the 74th minute but his kick drifted wide of the near post. It finished 1-14 apiece.

First blood in extra time went to Armagh, a point after 2 minutes. In the closing minute of the first period of extra time it seemed as though Dylan Casey had equalised for Kerry but his fisted effort dropped underneath the bar unfortunately. Armagh put over to double their lead, which stood at 1-16 to 1-14 at half time.

After Armagh went 3 clear Cillian Burke brought Kerry within 2, then Paudie Clifford cut the gap to 1 with 6 minutes to go. In the final minute a Kerry shot dropped short, Armagh sprinting up the field and the breakaway resulting in a point. Kerry lost by 2.