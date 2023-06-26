Advertisement
Sport

Kerry drawn against Tyrone in All-Ireland Quarter-Final

Jun 26, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry drawn against Tyrone in All-Ireland Quarter-Final Kerry drawn against Tyrone in All-Ireland Quarter-Final
Share this article

Kerry have been drawn against Tyrone in All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final.

¼ finals to be played this coming weekend in Croke Park; two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus