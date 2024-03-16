Advertisement
Sport

Kerry draw with Cobh

Mar 16, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
Kerry draw with Cobh
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry FC registered a one-all draw at home to Cobh in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

After a sloppy first half which saw the visitors fail to capitalise on multiple Kerry mistakes, the hosts took the lead in the 71st minute.

Sean McGrath was strong to keep possession under pressure before crossing from the baseline on the left for Ryan Kelliher to push the ball to the Cobh net.

The lead lasted barely 4 minutes when James O'Leary equalised in the 75th minute.

