Kerry draw with Cobh

Kerry FC registered a one-all draw at home to Cobh in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Advertisement

After a sloppy first half which saw the visitors fail to capitalise on multiple Kerry mistakes, the hosts took the lead in the 71st minute.

Advertisement

Sean McGrath was strong to keep possession under pressure before crossing from the baseline on the left for Ryan Kelliher to push the ball to the Cobh net.

Advertisement

The lead lasted barely 4 minutes when James O'Leary equalised in the 75th minute.

Advertisement